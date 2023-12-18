Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Call to Colors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Terrin Hartman 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    An intimate look at Sailors assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, rendering the time-honored tradition of colors.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909647
    VIRIN: 230326-N-VX158-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110067088
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, First Call to Colors, by PO2 Terrin Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    colors

