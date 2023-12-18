Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    90th Missile Wing Commander Col Cathy Barrington and Command Chief CMSgt Ru Llonghwane celebrate Month of the Military Child and have some great question and answer sessions with several military children.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 15:02
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    90MW

