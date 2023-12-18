US Coast Guard honored at Salute to Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard members from across District Eight volunteered to participate in a ceremony honoring military service during a New Orleans Saints football game on November 5, 2023. Members of all branches of the armed services were honored during the Salute to Service event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)