US Coast Guard honored at Salute to Service

U.S. Coast Guard members from across District Eight volunteered to participate in a ceremony honoring military service during a New Orleans Saints football game on November 5, 2023. Members of all branches of the armed services were honored during the Salute to Service event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
|11.05.2023
|12.31.2023 10:46
|Package
|909628
|231105-G-XM734-6659
|DOD_110066941
|00:01:09
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|1
|1
