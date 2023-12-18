Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard honored at Salute to Service

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard members from across District Eight volunteered to participate in a ceremony honoring military service during a New Orleans Saints football game on November 5, 2023. Members of all branches of the armed services were honored during the Salute to Service event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909628
    VIRIN: 231105-G-XM734-6659
    Filename: DOD_110066941
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    This work, US Coast Guard honored at Salute to Service, by PO3 Anthony Randisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    football
    New Orleans
    Saints
    District 8
    Salute to Service

