    Coast Guard escorts motor vessel Zen Hua

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew works with local partners to escort the motor vessel Zhen Hua 29 down the Houston Ship Channel July 27, 2023. One of the main roles of the Coast Guard is to facilitate safety and security in the ports and waterways around the United States of America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909626
    VIRIN: 230727-G-XM734-7681
    Filename: DOD_110066937
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US

    This work, Coast Guard escorts motor vessel Zen Hua, by PO3 Anthony Randisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    port security
    escort
    community
    Houston

