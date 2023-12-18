A Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew works with local partners to escort the motor vessel Zhen Hua 29 down the Houston Ship Channel July 27, 2023. One of the main roles of the Coast Guard is to facilitate safety and security in the ports and waterways around the United States of America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 10:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909626
|VIRIN:
|230727-G-XM734-7681
|Filename:
|DOD_110066937
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard escorts motor vessel Zen Hua, by PO3 Anthony Randisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT