    USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Enjoy Christmas Dinner Deployed in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) enjoy Christmas dinner while deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 25, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909623
    VIRIN: 231225-N-GK686-2001
    Filename: DOD_110066916
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Enjoy Christmas Dinner Deployed in the Mediterranean Sea , by PO2 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mediterranean Sea
    christmas dinner
    U.S. Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    Sailors

