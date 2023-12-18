USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Enjoy Christmas Dinner Deployed in the Mediterranean Sea

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) enjoy Christmas dinner while deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909623
|VIRIN:
|231225-N-GK686-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066916
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
