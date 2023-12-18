Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Sailors Tour Abu Dhabi

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bradley Rickard 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Sep. 1, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors tour the city of Abu Dhabi, UAE, during a scheduled port visit Sep. 1, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909621
    VIRIN: 230901-N-OM737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066901
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Sailors Tour Abu Dhabi, by PO2 Bradley Rickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Deployment
    Abu Dhabi

