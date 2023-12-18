Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 87) Flight Deck B-Roll

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts routine flight deck operations.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909620
    VIRIN: 231129-N-CO784-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066873
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 87) Flight Deck B-Roll, by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    squadrons
    jets
    aircraft
    Flight deck
    aviation

