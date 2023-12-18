Provider Soldiers recap second half of 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describe key events from July to December, 2023, as they deployed Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, to Europe. The Provider Brigade’s mission is to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces as part of rotation of forces in Poland. The brigade supports multinational training with allies and regional security partners to increase military interoperability and deter adversaries in the European Theater. Dubbed Task Force Provider, the brigade leads a multi-composition sustainment force including active Army, reserve and National Guard units from across the nation and conducts sustainment operations across more than 13 countries across Europe.