    Far East District Holiday Greetings!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2023

    Video by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    As 2024 approaches, we extend heartfelt thanks to our incredible stakeholders. Your sacrifices and hard work have been noticed and appreciated. Let's carry the spirit of resilience into the new year. From all of us at the Far East District, Happy Holidays!

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 02:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909615
    VIRIN: 231213-D-EH971-4830
    Filename: DOD_110066828
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR

