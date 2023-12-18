Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF PFA instruction video

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz, Senior Airman J. Michael Pena and Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The muscular strength and core endurance sections of the U.S. Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment are displayed by Airmen assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, detailing examples of proper technique and how to avoid disqualification. The goal of the Physical Fitness Program is to motivate all members to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper cardiorespiratory conditioning, muscular endurance training, and healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force video by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 19:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909597
    VIRIN: 230706-F-F3707-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066661
    Length: 00:09:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    fitness
    FAC
    JBER
    testing and evaluation
    physical training (PT)

