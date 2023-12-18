USAF PFA instruction video

The muscular strength and core endurance sections of the U.S. Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment are displayed by Airmen assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, detailing examples of proper technique and how to avoid disqualification. The goal of the Physical Fitness Program is to motivate all members to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper cardiorespiratory conditioning, muscular endurance training, and healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force video by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs)
