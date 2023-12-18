Security forces airmen from the 90th Missile Wing participate in Air Force Global Strike Command's Global Strike Challenge. Global Strike Challenge pits airmen from across the command against each-other in head to head competitions.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909595
|VIRIN:
|230918-F-JJ878-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066649
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Strike Challenge 90th Missile Wing Security Forces B-Roll, by A1C Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
