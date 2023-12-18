Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Strike Challenge 90th Missile Wing Security Forces B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Security forces airmen from the 90th Missile Wing participate in Air Force Global Strike Command's Global Strike Challenge. Global Strike Challenge pits airmen from across the command against each-other in head to head competitions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909595
    VIRIN: 230918-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066649
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Strike Challenge 90th Missile Wing Security Forces B-Roll, by A1C Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security forces
    Global Strike Challenge
    90th Missile Wing
    Global Strike Challenge 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT