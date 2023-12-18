Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sim fire exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform a simulated fire exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 00:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909594
    VIRIN: 230818-Z-DV981-9410
    Filename: DOD_110066640
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sim fire exercise, by SSG Jonathan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Infantry

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Infantry
    Readiness

