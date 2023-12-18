This video production was made in honor of Coast Guard cuttermen, Dec. 30, 2023. It is based on an essay titled "Horizons," written by Cmdr. Nolan Cain, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616). (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 16:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909592
|VIRIN:
|231230-G-NJ244-2965
|Filename:
|DOD_110066638
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Horizons, by PO2 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT