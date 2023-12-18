Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Horizons

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    This video production was made in honor of Coast Guard cuttermen, Dec. 30, 2023. It is based on an essay titled "Horizons," written by Cmdr. Nolan Cain, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616). (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909592
    VIRIN: 231230-G-NJ244-2965
    Filename: DOD_110066638
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: US

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    cutterman
    CGatSea
    cuttermen

