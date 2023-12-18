Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in CPR training while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 15, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909588
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-XQ548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110066534
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Conduct CPR Training, by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT