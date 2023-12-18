Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breacher Course held at Camp Guernsey

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Security forces airmen from the 90th Missile Wing participate in Breacher Course held at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, May 11, 2023. Breacher Course is designed to enhance airmen's skills and tactical mindsets when assaulting doors and enclosed spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 15:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 909587
    VIRIN: 230511-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_110066434
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US

    This work, Breacher Course held at Camp Guernsey, by A1C Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security forces
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    90th Missile Wing
    Mighty Ninety
    90th Ground Combat Training Squadron

