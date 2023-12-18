Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Homecoming (No music or titles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Tedford, 121st Maintenance Group, says goodbye to his family before a deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility and greets them upon his return on Dec. 21, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard base, Ohio. The 121st ARW uses its KC-135 Stratotankers to help provide the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and enhance its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 13:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 909586
    VIRIN: 231221-Z-UU033-5842
    Filename: DOD_110066424
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming (No music or titles), by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    kc135 stratotanker
    deployments
    family
    national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT