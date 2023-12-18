Provider Soldiers recap first half of 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describe key events from January to July, 2023, as they prepared for their deployment from home station in Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, to Europe. The Provider Brigade’s mission is to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces as part of rotation of forces in Poland. The brigade supports multinational training with allies and regional security partners to increase military interoperability and deter adversaries in the European Theater. Dubbed Task Force Provider, the brigade leads a multi-composition sustainment force including active Army, reserve and National Guard units from across the nation and conducts sustainment operations across more than 13 countries across Europe.
