    Provider Soldiers recap first half of 2023

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describe key events from January to July, 2023, as they prepared for their deployment from home station in Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, to Europe. The Provider Brigade’s mission is to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces as part of rotation of forces in Poland. The brigade supports multinational training with allies and regional security partners to increase military interoperability and deter adversaries in the European Theater. Dubbed Task Force Provider, the brigade leads a multi-composition sustainment force including active Army, reserve and National Guard units from across the nation and conducts sustainment operations across more than 13 countries across Europe.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 05:38
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

