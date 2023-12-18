Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Undergoes Restricted Availability

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230803-N-NO896-1001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 08, 2023) – A video production compiling multiple images and videos captured during amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) selected restricted availability period. (U.S. Navy video production by MC2 Austyn Riley, MC2 Maci Sternod, MC2 Aric Sypert, MC2 Olivia Rucker, MC2 Malcolm Kelley, AZ2 Kathrynn Walker, MC3 Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 22:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909575
    VIRIN: 230803-N-NO896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065973
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Undergoes Restricted Availability, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    painting
    SRA
    grinding
    Sailors
    construction
    U.S. Navy
    anti-terrorism force protection
    ATFP
    chipping
    selected restricted availability
    USS Tripoli
    needle gunning

