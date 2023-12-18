Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231212-N-VR794-1001

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231212-N-VR794-1001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2023) - A multi-media video production depicting general shipboard firefighting training captured during amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) selected restricted availability period. (U.S. Navy video production by MCSA James Peer)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 22:53
    Category: Package
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    SRA
    Sailors
    firefighting
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    USS Tripoli

