231212-N-VR794-1001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2023) - A multi-media video production depicting general shipboard firefighting training captured during amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) selected restricted availability period. (U.S. Navy video production by MCSA James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 22:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909572
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-VR794-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065965
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231212-N-VR794-1001, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
