231211-N-EU502-1002 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 11, 2023) - a multi-media video production depicting sanding, grinding, painting and general preservation captured during amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) selected restricted availability period. (U.S. Navy video production by MC3 Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 22:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909570
|VIRIN:
|231211-N-EU502-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110065961
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231211-N-EU502-1002, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT