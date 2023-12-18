Exercise Vista Forge 2023 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise planners coordinated with multiple government and non-government agencies in creating Exercise Vista Forge 2023, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) event training scenario taking place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 8, 2023. This iteration of the continuing CBRN response drills specifically focused on community members with limited mobility and other special needs in order to learn how to better assist these individuals during a CBRN response or other community crisis. This training program is a USNORTHCOM-sanctioned series of progressive exercises designed to strengthen relationships with interagency partners and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments by sharing information about the Department of Defense's CBRN capabilities, improving coordination efforts, and developing opportunities for interoperability training between DoD forces, local responders, and interagency partners. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)