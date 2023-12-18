Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Vista Forge 2023 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise planners coordinated with multiple government and non-government agencies in creating Exercise Vista Forge 2023, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) event training scenario taking place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 8, 2023. This iteration of the continuing CBRN response drills specifically focused on community members with limited mobility and other special needs in order to learn how to better assist these individuals during a CBRN response or other community crisis. This training program is a USNORTHCOM-sanctioned series of progressive exercises designed to strengthen relationships with interagency partners and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments by sharing information about the Department of Defense's CBRN capabilities, improving coordination efforts, and developing opportunities for interoperability training between DoD forces, local responders, and interagency partners. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909559
    VIRIN: 230607-D-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065887
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Vista Forge 2023 B-Roll, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Exercise Vista Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT