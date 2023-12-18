video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909558" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In June of 1945, two American B-29 Bombers collided as they firebombed a Japanese city. A local farmer attempted to care for the survivors and bury the dead with respect, in spite of laws forbidding aid to the enemy- even after the firebombing claimed the lives of 2000 locals. From the wreckage the farmer recovered a canteen, with a blackened handprint forever marking it with the memory of the crash and the 23 crew members who perished.



Today, the canteen is cherished as a relic embodying the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation. The Blackened Canteen Ceremony is held every year at Pearl Harbor, remembering the story of a brave farmer who reminds us of the power of the human spirit, and fostering peace.