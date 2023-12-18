Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    In June of 1945, two American B-29 Bombers collided as they firebombed a Japanese city. A local farmer attempted to care for the survivors and bury the dead with respect, in spite of laws forbidding aid to the enemy- even after the firebombing claimed the lives of 2000 locals. From the wreckage the farmer recovered a canteen, with a blackened handprint forever marking it with the memory of the crash and the 23 crew members who perished.

    Today, the canteen is cherished as a relic embodying the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation. The Blackened Canteen Ceremony is held every year at Pearl Harbor, remembering the story of a brave farmer who reminds us of the power of the human spirit, and fostering peace.

