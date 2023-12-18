Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Watch the Army Navy Football Game While on Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) watch the Army versus Navy football game live while on deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 9, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909556
    VIRIN: 231209-N-XQ548-2001
    Filename: DOD_110065884
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Watch the Army Navy Football Game While on Deployment, by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mediterranean Sea
    Deployment
    U.S. Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    Army Navy 2023 game

