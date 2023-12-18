D.C. Air National Guard Pilots with the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, train sorties at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 26, 2023. The pilots train to prepare for wartime contingencies. (Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 18:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909555
|VIRIN:
|230226-F-XC675-3888
|Filename:
|DOD_110065883
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. ANG trains sorties, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
