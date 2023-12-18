Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. ANG trains sorties

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    D.C. Air National Guard Pilots with the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, train sorties at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 26, 2023. The pilots train to prepare for wartime contingencies. (Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:35
    Video ID: 909555
    VIRIN: 230226-F-XC675-3888
    Filename: DOD_110065883
    Length: 00:01:49
    sorties
    training
    DCANG
    falcon fighters

