    NORAD 65th Anniversary Ceremony - Short Version

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Video by Jhomil Bansil, Charles Marsh and Thomas Paul

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    General Glen VanHerck Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command; Canadian Gen. (retired) Thomas Lawson, Former Chief of the Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces, and Former Deputy Commander, NORAD, and Canadian Lt. Gen. Frances Allen, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces, provide speeches to commemorate NORAD’s 65th Anniversary held in Hangar 140 on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 12, 2023. This video production is the abridged version of the event in order to be submitted for the Defense Media Merit Awards Long-form production category. The link to the full-length version can be found at:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/909546/norad-65th-anniversary-ceremonyDepartment of Defense video production by Mr. Thomas Paul, Mr. Charles Marsh, and Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909547
    VIRIN: 230512-D-D0430-1002
    PIN: 202301
    Filename: DOD_110065838
    Length: 00:12:36
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    This work, NORAD 65th Anniversary Ceremony - Short Version, by Jhomil Bansil, Charles Marsh and Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command

