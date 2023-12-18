NORAD 65th Anniversary Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Glen VanHerck Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command; Canadian Gen. (retired) Thomas Lawson, Former Chief of the Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces, and Former Deputy Commander, NORAD, and Canadian Lt. Gen. Frances Allen, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, Canadian Armed Forces, provide speeches to commemorate NORAD’s 65th Anniversary held in Hangar 140 on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 12, 2023. This video production is the full-length version of the event. (Department of Defense video production by Mr. Thomas Paul, Mr. Charles Marsh, and Mr. Jhomil Bansil)