    Go Army - Beat Navy

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A social media video published ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy college football game played on December 9, 2023. Teammates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District joined in in support of our parent service, the U.S. Army and the Academy Cadets (and athletes) at West Point. The piece contains the U.S. Army background track "The Army Goes Rolling Along."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 15:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909539
    VIRIN: 231208-O-TN288-9706
    Filename: DOD_110065746
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

