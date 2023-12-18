A social media video published ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy college football game played on December 9, 2023. Teammates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District joined in in support of our parent service, the U.S. Army and the Academy Cadets (and athletes) at West Point. The piece contains the U.S. Army background track "The Army Goes Rolling Along."
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 15:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909539
|VIRIN:
|231208-O-TN288-9706
|Filename:
|DOD_110065746
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army - Beat Navy, by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
