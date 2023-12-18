Go Army - Beat Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A social media video published ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy college football game played on December 9, 2023. Teammates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District joined in in support of our parent service, the U.S. Army and the Academy Cadets (and athletes) at West Point. The piece contains the U.S. Army background track "The Army Goes Rolling Along."