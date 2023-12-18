U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise planners coordinated with multiple government and non-government agencies in creating Exercise Vista Forge 2023, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) event training scenario taking place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 8, 2023. This iteration of the continuing CBRN response drills specifically focused on community members with limited mobility and other special needs in order to learn how to better assist these individuals during a CBRN response or other community crisis. This training program is a USNORTHCOM-sanctioned series of progressive exercises designed to strengthen relationships with interagency partners and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments by sharing information about the Department of Defense's CBRN capabilities, improving coordination efforts, and developing opportunities for interoperability training between DoD forces, local responders, and interagency partners. (Department of Defense video by Mr. Thomas Paul)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909538
|VIRIN:
|230607-D-NE677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065666
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Vista Forge 2023, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT