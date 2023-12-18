Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Mission, Vision and Priorities Update

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Since taking command in July, JBAB & 11th Wing commander, Col. Ryan Crowley, has been working with unit leadership behind the scenes to map out the way ahead for the base. Watch this video, where he’s joined by Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, JBAB senior enlisted leader & 11th Wing command chief, as they describe our mission, and our updated vision and priorities.

    Mission: Deliver worldwide, premier ceremonial honors, mission support, and contingency operations from our Nation’s Capital.
    Vision: Advancing Power Projection by Delivering Excellence – Anytime, Anywhere!
    Priorities: Mission, People, Installation, Community.

    Behind the scenes, work continues on the base’s Strategic Plan, which will be revealed in early 2024. As part of that plan, we’ll share the specific focus areas. Spread across the 4 new priorities, these 18 focus areas vary from Ceremonial Honors and Musical Engagements, to Culture and Quality of Life, to Base Defense and Emergency Response. These efforts ultimately strengthen our support of the Pentagon, NCR and the worldwide mission.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 909535
    VIRIN: 231201-F-VL625-1973
    Filename: DOD_110065573
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Mission, Vision and Priorities Update, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vision
    ncr
    mission
    jbab
    11th Wing
    priorities

