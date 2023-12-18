JBAB Mission, Vision and Priorities Update

Since taking command in July, JBAB & 11th Wing commander, Col. Ryan Crowley, has been working with unit leadership behind the scenes to map out the way ahead for the base. Watch this video, where he’s joined by Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, JBAB senior enlisted leader & 11th Wing command chief, as they describe our mission, and our updated vision and priorities.
Mission: Deliver worldwide, premier ceremonial honors, mission support, and contingency operations from our Nation’s Capital.
Vision: Advancing Power Projection by Delivering Excellence – Anytime, Anywhere!
Priorities: Mission, People, Installation, Community.
Behind the scenes, work continues on the base’s Strategic Plan, which will be revealed in early 2024. As part of that plan, we’ll share the specific focus areas. Spread across the 4 new priorities, these 18 focus areas vary from Ceremonial Honors and Musical Engagements, to Culture and Quality of Life, to Base Defense and Emergency Response. These efforts ultimately strengthen our support of the Pentagon, NCR and the worldwide mission.
