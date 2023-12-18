Air Force Academy Band Youth Engagement

The United States Air Force Academy Band's popular music ensemble "Blue Steel" travels all over the country to collaborate with youth symphonies and to engage high school students, educating the public on the mission of the United States Air Force Academy.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909533
|VIRIN:
|230415-F-QI690-5060
|Filename:
|DOD_110065560
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
