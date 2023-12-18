Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Academy Band Youth Engagement

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Video by Patrick Brush 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The United States Air Force Academy Band's popular music ensemble "Blue Steel" travels all over the country to collaborate with youth symphonies and to engage high school students, educating the public on the mission of the United States Air Force Academy.

    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    This work, Air Force Academy Band Youth Engagement, by Patrick Brush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy Band
    USAFABand

