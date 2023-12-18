Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hunter Treuchet, 1st Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses the talent within his H2F Team

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Hunter Treuchet, 1st Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses the talent within his H2F Team.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909530
    VIRIN: 230426-D-UW048-9170
    Filename: DOD_110065504
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunter Treuchet, 1st Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses the talent within his H2F Team, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    H2F
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    82nd Airborne Division (AA)
    1st BCT 82nd Airborne Division

