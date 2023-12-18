Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mark Taysum, 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Director, discusses how H2F has helped on-board new Soldiers to 10th Mountain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Mark Taysum, 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Director, discusses how H2F has helped on-board new Soldiers to 10th Mountain Division

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909529
    VIRIN: 230426-D-UW048-3831
    Filename: DOD_110065501
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mark Taysum, 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Director, discusses how H2F has helped on-board new Soldiers to 10th Mountain, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    10th CAB
    H2F
    Holistic Health and Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT