    15th Wing 2023 Wrap Up

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    New Year New Goals but before that…

    Let’s take a trip down memory lane as we highlight some of the 15th Wing’s impactful missions and moments throughout 2023.

    We can’t wait to see what our team accomplishes in 2024!

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909528
    VIRIN: 231229-F-JA727-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065500
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing 2023 Wrap Up, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    new year
    wrap up

