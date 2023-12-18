"Arctic Warfare: Training for Combat Beneath the Northern Lights"

U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies against the backdrop of the northern lights in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 6, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|12.06.2023
|12.29.2023 14:49
|B-Roll
|909525
|231206-M-BL112-1003
|DOD_110065419
|00:02:37
|SETERMOEN, NO
|0
|0
