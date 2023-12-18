Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Arctic Warfare: Training for Combat Beneath the Northern Lights"

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    12.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines from the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment engage in cold weather training alongside NATO allies against the backdrop of the northern lights in Setermoen, Norway, on Dec. 6, 2023. Equipped with newfound expertise, these Marines will depart with the capability to instruct others on effectively navigating and operating in challenging winter conditions. This training initiative, supported by specialized education, aims to elevate overall knowledge and enhance combat effectiveness in arctic or cold weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909525
    VIRIN: 231206-M-BL112-1003
    Filename: DOD_110065419
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Arctic Warfare: Training for Combat Beneath the Northern Lights", by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

