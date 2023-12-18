105th Commander's Farewell Flight

Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton takes his final flight with the 105th Airlift Wing before relinquishing command of the Wing to Col. Ryan Dannemann. After being taxied in by his daughter, Charlton was greeted with the traditional water and champagne spray down by his family and fellow service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909523
|VIRIN:
|231228-Z-KA743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065365
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
