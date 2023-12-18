105th Commander's Farewell Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton takes his final flight with the 105th Airlift Wing before relinquishing command of the Wing to Col. Ryan Dannemann. After being taxied in by his daughter, Charlton was greeted with the traditional water and champagne spray down by his family and fellow service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)