    105th Commander's Farewell Flight

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter and Airman 1st Class Rebekah Wilson

    105th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton takes his final flight with the 105th Airlift Wing before relinquishing command of the Wing to Col. Ryan Dannemann. After being taxied in by his daughter, Charlton was greeted with the traditional water and champagne spray down by his family and fellow service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909523
    VIRIN: 231228-Z-KA743-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065365
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US

    TAGS

    Wing Commander
    ANG
    Family
    NYANG
    105AW
    Fini Flight
    NYNG

