Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues mariner from capsized vessel near Columbia River Bar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Turcotte 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Branch Walton, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, rescues a mariner after his vessel capsized near Astoria, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2023. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School and multiple 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from the National Motor Lifeboat School and Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment participated in the rescue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909520
    VIRIN: 230203-G-PF274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065327
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues mariner from capsized vessel near Columbia River Bar, by PO1 Kyle Turcotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard rescue helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT