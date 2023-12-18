Petty Officer 3rd Class Branch Walton, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, rescues a mariner after his vessel capsized near Astoria, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2023. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School and multiple 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from the National Motor Lifeboat School and Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment participated in the rescue.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909520
|VIRIN:
|230203-G-PF274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065327
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues mariner from capsized vessel near Columbia River Bar, by PO1 Kyle Turcotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
