Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy New Year 2024 video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz and Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber

    911th Airlift Wing

    Video graphic of a C-17 globemaster III flying over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania revealing Happy New Year 2024. (U.S. Air Force video graphic by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber and Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909518
    VIRIN: 231229-F-NX941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065259
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year 2024 video, by SSgt James Fritz and TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    New Year
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    USAF
    2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT