Video graphic of a C-17 globemaster III flying over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania revealing Happy New Year 2024. (U.S. Air Force video graphic by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber and Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909518
|VIRIN:
|231229-F-NX941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065259
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy New Year 2024 video, by SSgt James Fritz and TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
