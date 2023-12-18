The 908th Airlift Wing and the 23rd Flying Training Squadron have partnered together to train future MH-139A Grey Wolf crew members for the 908th AW's new mission as the flying training unit. This relationship provides invaluable experience to the wing while supporting the 23rd FTS. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909517
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-MG843-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065242
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Partners with 23rd Flying Training Squadron B-roll, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Rucker
LEAVE A COMMENT