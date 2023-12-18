Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Partners with 23rd Flying Training Squadron B-roll

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing and the 23rd Flying Training Squadron have partnered together to train future MH-139A Grey Wolf crew members for the 908th AW's new mission as the flying training unit. This relationship provides invaluable experience to the wing while supporting the 23rd FTS. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909517
    VIRIN: 231205-F-MG843-2001
    Filename: DOD_110065242
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 908th Partners with 23rd Flying Training Squadron B-roll, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Rucker

    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    58th SOW
    23rd FTS

