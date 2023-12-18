Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron frequently trains in various aircraft to prepare for real-world medical evacuations. This recent training took place with aircraft and aircrew from the 446th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, along with 446th AES members from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2023, from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and back. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909515
    VIRIN: 231210-F-MG843-2001
    Filename: DOD_110065169
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 908th AES B-roll, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

