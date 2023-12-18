Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Air Force Sustainment Center, Year in Review

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Examples of the hard work and dedication from the Airmen that make the Air Force Sustainment center great.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909514
    VIRIN: 231228-F-YA464-2582
    Filename: DOD_110065124
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Air Force Sustainment Center, Year in Review, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    AFSC
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    AoP
    Art of the Possible

