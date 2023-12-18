Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Launch Wrap-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Video featuring the year 2023 launch wrap-up for Space Launch Delta 45. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909509
    VIRIN: 231229-X-NY190-1002
    Filename: DOD_110065060
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Launch Wrap-Up, by SrA Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space
    Launch
    SSC
    Space Force
    SLD 45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT