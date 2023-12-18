"Reap your rewards" - fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign

This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video highlights the fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign and the different programs and opportunities available to enlisted Marines during fiscal year 2025. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909508
|VIRIN:
|231204-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065058
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
