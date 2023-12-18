Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Reap your rewards" - fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video highlights the fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign and the different programs and opportunities available to enlisted Marines during fiscal year 2025. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909508
    VIRIN: 231204-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065058
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Reap your rewards" - fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign, by LCpl David Ornelas-Baeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

