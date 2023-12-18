105th Airlift Wing 2023 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 105th Airlift Wing summarizes its performance and accomplishments in 2023 with a year in review video Dec. 29, 2023. The video highlights events from Stewart Air National Guard Base, as well as trainings and missions executed across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 105th Public Affairs Office)