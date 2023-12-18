Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Airlift Wing 2023 Year in Review

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Wilson 

    105th Airlift Wing

    The 105th Airlift Wing summarizes its performance and accomplishments in 2023 with a year in review video Dec. 29, 2023. The video highlights events from Stewart Air National Guard Base, as well as trainings and missions executed across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 105th Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909507
    VIRIN: 231229-Z-KA743-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065047
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing 2023 Year in Review, by A1C Rebekah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Year in Review
    NYANG
    105AW
    Always Ready
    NYNG
    2023 Recap

