The 105th Airlift Wing summarizes its performance and accomplishments in 2023 with a year in review video Dec. 29, 2023. The video highlights events from Stewart Air National Guard Base, as well as trainings and missions executed across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 105th Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909507
|VIRIN:
|231229-Z-KA743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065047
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 105th Airlift Wing 2023 Year in Review, by A1C Rebekah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT