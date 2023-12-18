U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 conduct flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 28, 2023. VMFA-542 pilots conducted routine flight operations to maintain proficiency and achieve training objectives in support of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing missions. The F-35B Lightning II is designed to meet an advanced threat while improving lethality, survivability, and supportability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909506
|VIRIN:
|231228-M-LB029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110065027
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 conducts flight operations (B-roll), by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
