    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 conducts flight operations (B-roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 conduct flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 28, 2023. VMFA-542 pilots conducted routine flight operations to maintain proficiency and achieve training objectives in support of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing missions. The F-35B Lightning II is designed to meet an advanced threat while improving lethality, survivability, and supportability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909506
    VIRIN: 231228-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110065027
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 conducts flight operations (B-roll), by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lockheed Martin
    2nd MAW
    5th Gen
    Carolina MAGTF
    weeklyvideos

