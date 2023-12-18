Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Locks and Dam 3 Autumn Stock Footage - USACE Pittsburgh District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Footage of various tows and barge traffic locking through Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Oct 25, 2023.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages Locks and Dam 3 which is one of nine navigation structures that provide year-round navigation on the Monongahela River. It was completed in 1907 and is one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation.

    Runtime: 9 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-and-Dams/Monongahela-River-Locks-and-Dams/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Visual Information Specialist Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909504
    VIRIN: 231025-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064996
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locks and Dam 3 Autumn Stock Footage - USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Elizabeth
    Pittsburgh District
    Monongahela River
    Locks and Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT