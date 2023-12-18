Locks and Dam 3 Autumn Stock Footage - USACE Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage of various tows and barge traffic locking through Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Oct 25, 2023.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages Locks and Dam 3 which is one of nine navigation structures that provide year-round navigation on the Monongahela River. It was completed in 1907 and is one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation.



Runtime: 9 Minutes



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-and-Dams/Monongahela-River-Locks-and-Dams/



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Visual Information Specialist Stacey G. Wyzykowski)