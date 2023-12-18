Footage of various tows and barge traffic locking through Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Oct 25, 2023.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages Locks and Dam 3 which is one of nine navigation structures that provide year-round navigation on the Monongahela River. It was completed in 1907 and is one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation.
Runtime: 9 Minutes
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Visual Information Specialist Stacey G. Wyzykowski)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909504
|VIRIN:
|231025-A-GE626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110064996
|Length:
|00:09:16
|Location:
|PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Locks and Dam 3 Autumn Stock Footage - USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
