Ask Away JBSA: Unveiling the Untold Story of Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) at JBSA - A behind-the-scenes look at how your recreational dollars are shaping and elevating the JBSA community, funding upgrades, new experiences, and community-wide events for an enriched quality of life.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909499
|VIRIN:
|231215-O-YB458-9315
|PIN:
|909499
|Filename:
|DOD_110064738
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask Away JBSA - NAF Edition, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT