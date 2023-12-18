The 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a field training exercise from Nov.30, 2023 through Dec. 6, 2023. The Soldiers tested their Soldier and job-specific skills in a realistic training environment and completed Table XV qualification.
This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Field Training Exercise, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
