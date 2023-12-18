Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Field Artillery Brigade Field Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a field training exercise from Nov.30, 2023 through Dec. 6, 2023. The Soldiers tested their Soldier and job-specific skills in a realistic training environment and completed Table XV qualification.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909498
    VIRIN: 231206-A-TQ044-6033
    Filename: DOD_110064732
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Field Training Exercise, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #tableXV #steelbrigade #training #ftx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT