Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Field Artillery Brigade Warrior Skills Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducts warrior skills ranges multiple times a year with its H2F team in order to test a Soldier's cognitive abilities before and after physical stress.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909497
    VIRIN: 231203-A-TQ044-8984
    Filename: DOD_110064695
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Warrior Skills Range, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #h2f #steelbrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT