18th Field Artillery Brigade Warrior Skills Range

The 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducts warrior skills ranges multiple times a year with its H2F team in order to test a Soldier's cognitive abilities before and after physical stress.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909497
|VIRIN:
|231203-A-TQ044-8984
|Filename:
|DOD_110064695
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
