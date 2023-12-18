Artificial Intelligence and Warfare at NIWC Atlantic

This is a video feature that describes the benefits of the partnership between Artificial Intelligence and strategic capabilities within warfare. NIWC Atlantic's Artificial Intelligence programs range in capabilities within machine learning to language processing and more. The programs, tools, and developments created at NIWC Atlantic assist in strategic decision-making in many areas of the Department of Defense; including but not limited to, warfare strategy. Currently, NIWC Atlantic is working on a Fuels Executive dashboard that uses AI to assist fuels data collection across the Navy.
Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 01:25
