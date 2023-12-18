Artificial Intelligence and Warfare at NIWC Atlantic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a video feature that describes the benefits of the partnership between Artificial Intelligence and strategic capabilities within warfare. NIWC Atlantic's Artificial Intelligence programs range in capabilities within machine learning to language processing and more. The programs, tools, and developments created at NIWC Atlantic assist in strategic decision-making in many areas of the Department of Defense; including but not limited to, warfare strategy. Currently, NIWC Atlantic is working on a Fuels Executive dashboard that uses AI to assist fuels data collection across the Navy.