Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artificial Intelligence and Warfare at NIWC Atlantic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This is a video feature that describes the benefits of the partnership between Artificial Intelligence and strategic capabilities within warfare. NIWC Atlantic's Artificial Intelligence programs range in capabilities within machine learning to language processing and more. The programs, tools, and developments created at NIWC Atlantic assist in strategic decision-making in many areas of the Department of Defense; including but not limited to, warfare strategy. Currently, NIWC Atlantic is working on a Fuels Executive dashboard that uses AI to assist fuels data collection across the Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909477
    VIRIN: 230915-N-BJ011-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064222
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artificial Intelligence and Warfare at NIWC Atlantic, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    technology
    artificial intelligence
    NIWC Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT