    2023 Year in Review: Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Regional partnership, community engagement and joint warfighter support marked 2023 at Camp Lemonnier.

    Read CLDJ’s 2023 Year in Review to revisit some of our highlights from this year.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 231228-N-FD567-1001
    Filename: DOD_110064176
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Year in Review: Camp Lemonnier, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Year in Review: Camp Lemonnier

